Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $474,000 in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its position in Yum China by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Yum China by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum China alerts:

Yum China Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $53.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $55.23.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Yum China had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 23.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Aiken Yuen sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $121,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leila Zhang sold 1,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $62,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,430.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,204,362 shares of company stock valued at $144,655,851 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.