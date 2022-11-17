Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $258,000 in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,935,863 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,075,000 after acquiring an additional 793,115 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 45.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $433,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 2.9% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 6,062,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,826,000 after purchasing an additional 171,869 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,103,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,012,000 after buying an additional 402,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,725,000 after buying an additional 1,757,638 shares during the period. 17.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.37 on Thursday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.53. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.79.

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

