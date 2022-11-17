B. Riley Cuts Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target to $1.50

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2022

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMOGet Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Otonomo Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of OTMO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 128.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322,410 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,192,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.