B. Riley Cuts Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target to $1.50

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.06% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Otonomo Technologies Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of OTMO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Otonomo Technologies Company Profile
Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otonomo Technologies (OTMO)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
Receive News & Ratings for Otonomo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otonomo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.