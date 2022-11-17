B. Riley Cuts Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) Price Target to $1.50

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 307.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Otonomo Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of OTMO opened at $0.37 on Thursday. Otonomo Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $4.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new position in shares of Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 128.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 573,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 322,410 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Otonomo Technologies by 3.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,192,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 71,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Otonomo Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $9,757,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform and marketplace that enables car manufacturers, drivers, and service providers to be part of a connected ecosystem. The company offers cabin data, including the state of doors and windows, ADAS, and infotainment data; engine-related information, such as fuel, oil, error codes or battery voltage, and state of charge; maintenance data comprising time or distance traveled and diagnostic trouble codes; data related to the specific vehicles, which include making, model, year, and fuel type; driving data consisting of location, distance travelled, odometer, and heading and speed; and environmental data that include external weather and temperature, and road hazards and road signs.

