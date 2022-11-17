AXS Investments LLC Sells 4,069 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,132 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,069 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.9% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $145.54. The company had a trading volume of 70,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,546,427. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.56 and a fifty-two week high of $146.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

