AXS Investments LLC Sells 14,347 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

AXS Investments LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,978 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 14,347 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 3.7 %

Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.93. The stock had a trading volume of 659,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,671,380. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $45.90.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 90.49% and a negative net margin of 30.45%. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,957.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 142,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,373,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,267 shares of company stock worth $3,591,206 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

