AXS Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 246.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,005 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 38.4% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after buying an additional 18,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.85. 966,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,714,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.84.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Intel’s payout ratio is 44.92%.

In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 73,630 shares of company stock valued at $2,147,872. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.57.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

