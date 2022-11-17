AXS Investments LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 73.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 46.1% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.23. The company had a trading volume of 53,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,893. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.94.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

