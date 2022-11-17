AXS Investments LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,434 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 11,040 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.5% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Visa by 18.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at about $2,717,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,475,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $549,068,000 after acquiring an additional 414,166 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 12,709 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

V traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $209.79. The stock had a trading volume of 93,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,081,168. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a market capitalization of $396.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.92.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

