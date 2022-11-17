AXS Investments LLC Buys New Shares in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 89,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,000. AXS Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 109,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 37,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Price Performance

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE KREF traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.94. 6,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,794. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $18.43. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 309.42 and a quick ratio of 309.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.02%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

