AXS Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 356.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,435 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Centene by 30.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Centene by 4.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 16.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Centene by 81.3% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Centene by 5.2% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Argus began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Centene to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.68.

CNC stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $81.91. 56,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,753,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Centene Co. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $98.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.89.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

