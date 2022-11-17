AXS Investments LLC Acquires 9,619 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AXS Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 253.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after buying an additional 30,732,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $277,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,896,224.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,233,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,669,224. The company has a market cap of $119.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. HSBC initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

