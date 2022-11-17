AXS Investments LLC Acquires 32,507 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 572.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 38,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,507 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for approximately 0.8% of AXS Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 275.0% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 400.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Fortinet by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Fortinet by 902.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortinet from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.61.

Fortinet Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Fortinet stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $53.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,415,191. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 58.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average of $56.07. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.61 and a 1-year high of $74.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 39,440 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.57, for a total value of $1,994,480.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,638.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Stories

