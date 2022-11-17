AXS Investments LLC Acquires 2,453 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

AXS Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 157.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 571,297 shares of company stock worth $193,929,777 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $8.22 on Thursday, hitting $361.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The company has a market capitalization of $343.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $231.87 and a 1 year high of $369.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $441.00 to $436.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.59.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.