Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $7.17 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $689.25 million and approximately $66.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for about $7.17 or 0.00043000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axie Infinity alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,663.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010353 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006132 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00037082 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005916 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00022194 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238834 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003738 BTC.

About Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,194,371 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 96,194,370.51335599 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.24420473 USD and is up 0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 265 active market(s) with $82,231,496.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.