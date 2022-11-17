Avery Dennison (AVY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE: AVY) recently:

11/9/2022 – Avery Dennison was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/27/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $190.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/27/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $210.00.

10/13/2022 – Avery Dennison was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $172.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $206.00.

10/12/2022 – Avery Dennison is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Avery Dennison had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $218.00 to $204.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $185.85. The company had a trading volume of 737,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.89 and a 200-day moving average of $175.41. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $151.62 and a 12-month high of $223.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVY. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in Avery Dennison by 494.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

