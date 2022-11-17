Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) CFO Thomas A. Szlosek Acquires 12,500 Shares

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) CFO Thomas A. Szlosek acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 6,327,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,689,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.91 and its 200 day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.37. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Avantor by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $387,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Avantor by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 21,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Avantor by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,645,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,287,000 after acquiring an additional 270,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Avantor by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Avantor to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.93.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

