Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Sold by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVEM. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 259.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the period. Finally, Bayshore Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000.
Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of AVEM stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.48. The stock had a trading volume of 349 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,513. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.99.
