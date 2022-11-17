Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 3,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 725,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $41.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.20.

NYSE AGR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,675. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.39.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Avangrid had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.86%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Avangrid by 385.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

