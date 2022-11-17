AvalonBay Communities (AVB) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE: AVB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2022 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

11/10/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $235.00 to $175.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $196.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $189.00.

10/21/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $242.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $196.00 to $190.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/18/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $248.00 to $213.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – AvalonBay Communities was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

10/13/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $205.00.

10/12/2022 – AvalonBay Communities is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $189.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Colliers Securities to $239.00.

9/27/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $220.00 to $217.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $230.00 to $220.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – AvalonBay Communities had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $212.00 to $220.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $166.08 on Thursday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.35 and a 52-week high of $259.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.66 and a 200 day moving average of $195.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

