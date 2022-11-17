Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 106.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,855 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,221 shares during the period. Autodesk comprises approximately 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Autodesk by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.48.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $8.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $213.14. 42,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,702. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.88 and its 200-day moving average is $198.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Autodesk’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

