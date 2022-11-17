Atria Investments LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,083 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $29,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.59. 107,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,281. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $220.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.13. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

