Atria Investments LLC Has $23.48 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 430,069 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.5% of Atria Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Atria Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $23,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 14,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $7,801,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 42,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 40,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,091,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,265,280. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.29 and its 200 day moving average is $62.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $81.08.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

