Atria Investments LLC Cuts Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atria Investments LLC cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,775 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 11,186 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $16,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $156.72. 2,168,409 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,209,384. The firm has a market cap of $390.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.05, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.21.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.