Atria Investments LLC Buys 4,237 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $13,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after acquiring an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 91.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after acquiring an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,236,557 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $800,336,000 after acquiring an additional 398,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

NYSE MCD traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $272.95. 73,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,490,909. The firm has a market cap of $199.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $254.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.39. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

