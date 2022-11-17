Atria Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 612,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 0.8% of Atria Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $36,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $61.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,823,819 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

