Atria Investments LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $11,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1,448.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,307,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964,646 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Zoetis by 171.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,749 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 24.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,301,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,738 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock traded down $4.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,594. Zoetis Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.15 and a 1-year high of $249.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.22. The company has a market cap of $66.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Zoetis’s payout ratio is presently 29.68%.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

