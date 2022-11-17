ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Short Interest Update

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 159,000 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ATN International Price Performance

ATNI stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.72. ATN International has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -33.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATN International

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ATN International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of ATN International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 274.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of ATN International by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ATN International by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ATN International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of ATN International by 184.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

