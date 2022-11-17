ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO) Trading 1% Higher

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.19 and last traded at $15.19. 331 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 3,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.03.

ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATAC Credit Rotation ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ATAC Credit Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:JOJO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.67% of ATAC Credit Rotation ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATAC Credit Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.