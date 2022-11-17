Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.
Astrotech Stock Down 14.3 %
NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.36 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.
Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Astrotech
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.
Astrotech Company Profile
Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.
