Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Astrotech Stock Down 14.3 %

NASDAQ:ASTC opened at $0.36 on Friday. Astrotech has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of -0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.46.

Astrotech (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The aerospace company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Astrotech had a negative net margin of 1,226.53% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, for a total transaction of $140,279.85. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,961,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,779.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have bought 728,167 shares of company stock worth $310,025. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Astrotech by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 419,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 51,990 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Astrotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Astrotech by 173.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a mass spectrometry company worldwide. It owns and licenses the intellectual property related to the Astrotech Mass Spectrometer Technology, a platform mass spectrometry technology. The company also develops TRACER 1000, a mass spectrometer-based explosive trace detector to replace the explosives trace detectors used at airports, cargo and other secured facilities, and borders.

