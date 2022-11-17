AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,990,000 shares, an increase of 5.4% from the October 15th total of 12,320,000 shares. Currently, 36.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ASTS shares. TheStreet cut AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on AST SpaceMobile in a report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile ( NASDAQ:ASTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 million during the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 132.30% and a negative return on equity of 8.32%. On average, equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in AST SpaceMobile by 132.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 716,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408,542 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,056,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,850,000 after buying an additional 203,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 177,722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Once Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Once Capital Management LLC now owns 211,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

