Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Assure Stock Down 7.1 %
NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.
Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure
Assure Company Profile
Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Assure (IONM)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.