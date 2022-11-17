Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM) Short Interest Up 8.6% in October

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,400 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the October 15th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 435,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Assure Stock Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:IONM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.48. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. Assure has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Get Assure alerts:

Assure (NASDAQ:IONM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Assure had a negative net margin of 40.19% and a negative return on equity of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assure will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assure

Assure Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Assure stock. Empery Asset Management LP bought a new position in Assure Holdings Corp. ( NASDAQ:IONM Get Rating ) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Empery Asset Management LP owned about 0.43% of Assure as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. It delivers various clinical and operational services, including scheduling of the interoperative neurophysiologist and supervising practitioner, real time monitoring, patient advocacy, and billing services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.