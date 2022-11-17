Assure (CVE:IOM) Shares Down 7.7%

Assure Holdings Corp. (CVE:IOM – Get Rating) dropped 7.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$5.40 and last traded at C$5.40. Approximately 4,816 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.85.

Assure Trading Down 7.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.55, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 9.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.40.

Assure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries to physicians. The company has operations in Louisiana, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Texas, Colorado, South Carolina, and Arizona, the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Assure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.