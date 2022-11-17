Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Sells 7,547 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,547 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 4.7% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.13 on Thursday. 3,701,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.