Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.3% of Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 586.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,888,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.73. The stock had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,397. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $71.16.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

