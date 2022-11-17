Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Lowered to $148.00 at SVB Leerink

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $168.00 to $148.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ASND has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $144.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $159.55.

ASND stock opened at $114.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $61.58 and a 52-week high of $158.05. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 0.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). It also develops TransCon Growth Hormone (hGH) for pediatric GHD in Japan; TransCon hGH for adults with GHD; TransCon parathyroid hormone for adult hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP for pediatric achondroplasia.

