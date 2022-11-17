Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Short Interest Down 6.9% in October

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, a decrease of 6.9% from the October 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 974,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.14, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,033,171.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJG. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.9% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have commented on AJG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Argus began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.36.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $189.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.93. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.32 and a fifty-two week high of $194.76.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.