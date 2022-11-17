Ark Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001562 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a total market capitalization of $36.97 million and $1.28 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ark alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00025053 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005917 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00004454 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005449 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,546,060 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.