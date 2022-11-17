Ark Price Reaches $0.25 on Top Exchanges (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001520 BTC on exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $36.06 million and $814,717.74 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00025094 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005397 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005890 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00004411 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00005418 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 142,561,954 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

