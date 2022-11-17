Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Update

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 4,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

ANET traded down $1.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,453,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,243. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.47.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.53.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total value of $2,500,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arista Networks news, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.04, for a total transaction of $388,833.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,845.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.03, for a total transaction of $2,500,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,597.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,561 shares of company stock worth $8,904,336 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 926.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth $39,000. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

