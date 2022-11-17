Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider Bennett Rosenthal Sells 200,000 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $16,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,024,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bennett Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ares Management alerts:

On Tuesday, October 25th, Bennett Rosenthal sold 122,971 shares of Ares Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $8,714,954.77.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. 1,045,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,361. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ares Management Co. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $90.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $609.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 13,281.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,098 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,747,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $223,210,000 after acquiring an additional 846,923 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,099,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,541,000 after acquiring an additional 633,684 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,748,000. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Management by 1,212.8% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 641,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,118,000 after acquiring an additional 592,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.56.

About Ares Management

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.