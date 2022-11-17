Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the October 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 627,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:ACRE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $11.65. 17,645 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,721. The company has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $9.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Ares Commercial Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently 145.05%.

Institutional Trading of Ares Commercial Real Estate

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 8.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,294,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,879,000 after acquiring an additional 339,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,703,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,255,000 after buying an additional 162,862 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,881,000 after buying an additional 668,656 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.2% in the second quarter. Delphi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,598,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,555,000 after buying an additional 34,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the last quarter. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research report on Monday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. The company provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. It originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, mezzanine loans, real estate preferred equity investments, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

