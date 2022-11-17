Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Position Cut by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 22,933 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.1% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 133,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arch Capital Group by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $829,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 23,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $56.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $59.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.84.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

