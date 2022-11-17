Arcblock 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.05 Million (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Arcblock has traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Arcblock token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000615 BTC on major exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $10.12 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

