Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance
APVO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aptevo Therapeutics (APVO)
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
- Why Are Bears Still Going Short on AGNC Investment?
- Bulk Shippers See Earnings & Revenue Decline Amid Global Slowdown
- Should you still buy Chevron’s stock ex-dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.