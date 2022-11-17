Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,900 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 57,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Aptevo Therapeutics Stock Performance

APVO stock opened at $3.11 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.67 and a 1 year high of $22.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.12 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after buying an additional 16,337 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 18.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

