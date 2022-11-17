Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $130.65

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $130.65 and last traded at $130.39, with a volume of 1944 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $126.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 30.6% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

