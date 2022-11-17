Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 12,601 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 16,393 shares.The stock last traded at $9.94 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.83.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,986,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,374,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 10.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,358,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,343,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I by 471.6% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 354,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 292,838 shares during the period. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Company Profile

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.