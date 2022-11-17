Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.
Annovis Bio Trading Up 3.7 %
NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,964. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.
Annovis Bio Company Profile
Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.
