Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) Short Interest Down 9.6% in October

Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 178,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the October 15th total of 197,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Annovis Bio Trading Up 3.7 %

NYSE:ANVS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,964. Annovis Bio has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14.

Institutional Trading of Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Annovis Bio by 31.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 242,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Annovis Bio by 120.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Annovis Bio by 508.3% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is Buntanetap, an orally administered drug, which has completed Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Parkinson's disease, as well as is in clinical trials for Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

