AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.

AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance

NYSE AU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 2,793,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

Institutional Trading of AngloGold Ashanti

About AngloGold Ashanti

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 214.4% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,651,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $22,825,000 after buying an additional 1,126,297 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in AngloGold Ashanti by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 225,885 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in AngloGold Ashanti in the third quarter worth approximately $6,343,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,267,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

