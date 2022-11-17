AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Short Interest Up 12.7% in October

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 6,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on AngloGold Ashanti in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $19.00 to $17.50 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec cut AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th.
AngloGold Ashanti Price Performance
NYSE AU traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.54. 2,793,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,778. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $11.94 and a 52-week high of $26.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company in Africa, the Americas, and Australia. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita project located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania. The company also explores for silver and sulphuric acid. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.
