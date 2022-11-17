Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.32). 312,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 61,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.34).

Anexo Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £132.74 million and a PE ratio of 592.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.13.

Anexo Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.