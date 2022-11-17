Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 112 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 112.50 ($1.32). 312,656 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 412% from the average session volume of 61,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.34).
Anexo Group Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £132.74 million and a PE ratio of 592.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 109.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 120.13.
Anexo Group Company Profile
Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents. The company also provides integrated end-to-end services, such as the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges through to the management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claims.
Recommended Stories
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Anexo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anexo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.