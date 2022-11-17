Andrew Kenner Purchases 5,638 Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP) Stock

Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) SVP Andrew Kenner bought 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,561.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,761.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Andrew Kenner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Andrew Kenner bought 4,362 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,195.14.

Shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $22.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.53. Westlake Chemical Partners LP has a 12-month low of $19.71 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a market capitalization of $807.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.30%.

WLKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on Westlake Chemical Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors own 31.75% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

